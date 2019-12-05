FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Former president of the Trelawny Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Derrick Scott is calling for the renaming of Cornwall Street in the Georgian town of Falmouth in honour of the late Trelawny Northern parliamentarian, Wendel “Bull Bull” Stewart.

The 65-year-old Stewart died on November 10, after a brief illness. He was laid to rest on Saturday following a thanksgiving service at St Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Falmouth.

“I believe that it would be the most fitting tribute in his memory, as a former member of parliament and an outstanding public servant, for the Trelawny Municipal Corporation to be renamed Cornwall Street where he resided, as 'Wendel Stewart Street,' in his honour,” Scott, who was a close friend of Stewart stated during his tribute.

“Bull's” measure of greatness is that he was a man of solid principles; a man of strong character; a man of sound morals, and a man who paid the price of sacrifice to achieve his goal.”

Stewart's strong leadership ability shot to prominence while he was president of the now defunct Conqueror's Club in Falmouth. He was also a founding member of the Friends of Trelawny Association (FOTA), the New York-based non-profit organisation whose mission is to develop Trelawny. FOTA organises the annual Trelawny Reunion/picnic in New York – now one of the largest gathering of Jamaicans, attracting some 10,000 in the diaspora focusing on family/friendship.

Jamaica's Ambassador in the United States of America, Audrey Marks, in her tribute to Stewart, read by Scott, described the former parliamentarian as a man who was driven by a deep-seated passion to serve.

“He summoned his boundless energies to the cause of the Jamaican and Caribbean communities in the United States and in Trelawny, especially its capital, Falmouth,” Marks stated.

“Wendell is admired as a man with the Midas touch of sorts. He was a key leader who lifted community organisations to positions of strength, his imprint evident in organisations he served in New York, Los Angeles, and Connecticut.

“As Jamaica's Ambassador in the United States of America, I get the privilege of meeting with many of my compatriots in the diaspora and am ever inspired by the many who give their utmost for Jamaica. Wendell Stewart was a precious gem for the Jamaican diaspora in the USA and for the town of Falmouth and the parish of Trelawny – all of which seemed to run through his veins.”

The former People's National Party (PNP) MP was also hailed by the party's General Secretary Julian Robinson as one who had a strong penchant for providing service.

Robinson recounted that even after Stewart's exit from active politics in 2002, so strong was his desire to serve that in 2016 he offered himself as a candidate for the Duncans Division in the local government election.

The amicable Stewart served as a member of the Falmouth Infant School Board, contributed significantly to the development of Falmouth through sports, welfare and preservation of its Georgian Heritage. During his tenure as MP he founded the Wendell Stewart Basic School in New Cargen and contributed to the completion of the Granville Basic School.

He was also remembered by his nieces, Dianne Stewart Hamlin and Michelle Fowles Bart Plange, as never losing his zeal to continue with his voluntary project — the beautification of his native seaside town — even after suffering a stroke, which significantly impacted his mobility.

Persons from all walks of life, including family members, friends, politicians, political supporters from both side of the political divide were among the strong turnout of mourners who packed the large St Joseph Roman Catholic Church and spilled over into nearby streets, to pay their last respect to Stewart.