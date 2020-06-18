FALMOUTH, Trelawny - Farmers, who, over the years, have collectively sustained billions of dollars in losses at the hands of thieves, have been given a lifeline with the commissioning of a Praedial Larceny Unit in the Trelawny Police Division.

The unit, which became operational on Monday, is made up of four members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and is stationed at the Ulster Spring Police Station in the southern section of Trelawny, but has jurisdiction across the entire parish.

Businessman Hugh Grant was quick to welcome the unit,which he has stoutly advocated for over the years.

“I feel very good, very happy about this, and I hope that the persons who are assigned will perform in dealing with the sore problem of praedial larceny, especially yam farmers and livestock farmers up here (south Trelawny). People can hardly rear livestock, especially goats and cows, up here. Yam farmers feel the pinch, especially when the price is good. So, I hope that once they perform, they have it under control. I also understand that the team will be based up here (southern Trelawny), so it will be even better,” argued Grant, who is also the president of the Trelawny Lay Magistrates Association.

The unit was established less than a week after yam farmer Winston Clarke of Thompson Town bemoaned the destruction being wreaked upon farmers by persons who are resolved to steal farm produce.

Clarke disclosed that the praedial thieves are mostly active during this period when yam farmers are enjoying attractive prices for the tuber.

“There is nothing you can do in terms of the stealing because you can't sleep on the farm. We just have to trust that when them [thieves] take, them take with conscience and leave some for you,” Clarke lamented, adding that it too costly to employ security guards.

“You will have a field [of yams] that is ready [for reaping], and even before you go in it a man will go in and steal 10, 15 to 35 hills [of yam]. If a man [thief] digs 35 hills of yam at a $100 per pound you know much money that him get for doing nothing? If 35 hills of yam bear good that can yield 150 pounds of yam and now the price is at $150 per pound, so that is over $20,000, just like that.”

Kenneth Binns, another farmer in the nearby Wire Fence community, said he is not currently being plagued by praedial thieves, but is aware of other farmers who are affected.

“I don't have that problem right now, but others experience praedial larceny. When it come to this time, when the yam price good, people just want sell yam and they will just move in the field and reap a portion of yam and they will thief the yam head as well. Sometimes people plant yam head and thief just go in and take out what plant already and sell it out,” Binns revealed.

Last week, yam was being sold at the Falmouth Market and other markets across the parish for $200 per pound.

Commander of the Trelawny Police Division Superintendent Kirk Ricketts theorised that the formation of the new unit will now instill confidence in farmers which will result in them reporting incidence of praedial thefts, frequently.

“I am expecting to see a spike in reports of praedial larceny but I want to explain the spike,” said Ricketts.

“We believe that 50 per cent of the incidence of praedial larceny is probably not reported for varying reasons. One of those reasons why farmers don't report it is because they don't have confidence in the police. So, it's my belief that in the advent of this unit you will find that the confidence in the police will increase. And commensurate with the confidence level, will be an increase of the reporting of the incidents,” the head honcho of the Trelawny police argued.

“So the data will show six months from now into next year, that there is an increase in praedial larceny, but we don't actually believe it will necessarily be an increase, but rather an increase in reports of praedial larceny, because there is an increase in confidence.”

He said, among other things, the unit will be mandated to patrol praedial larceny hot spots right across the parish, but predominantly in the southern section, in a bid to nab farm thieves.

Among the responsibility of the unit is to coordinate with various key stakeholders, firstly the farmers, and to establish more farm groups.

However, Superintendent Ricketts was quick to point out that whenever it is warranted, the team will be assisted by other police colleagues.

Opposition spokesman on agriculture, Victor Wright, who is also the Member of Parliament for Trelawny Northern, described the setting up of the unit as a brilliant first step, but argued that for its utmost yield it will have to be accompanied by the necessary legislative reforms, among other things.

“It's a good start that can only be effective with the appropriate legislative reforms and proper audit of what's there to protect. The unit is good as it ensures dedicated human capital, but to be effective the requisite support in terms of vehicles, farm patrols and verification methods will also be required,” Wright emphasised.

Trelawny is one of a number of farming parishes perennially affected by high incidence of praedial larceny.

However, many farmers are seemingly more interested in taking the law in their owns hands than reporting the thefts to the police.

Last year, there were about 14 reports of praedial thefts in the parish, but the police said based on intelligence, they know that there were far more incidence of praedial larceny in the parish.