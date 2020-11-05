MORE HOUSING!

GRANGE PEN, St James - Tourism workers are set to benefit from a $13-billion infrastructure development in the Grange Pen area of St James as part of efforts by the Government to provide housing solutions for people working in the hospitality sector.

Newly minted Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change Pearnel Charles Jr, and other stakeholders, last Friday toured a section of the 250-acre property where the project is to be sited.

Already, the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) and a private partner are in advanced discussion to construct some 1,200 housing units, primarily for tourism workers, which forms part of the project.

“A joint venture is in the making at the moment...the HAJ has had consultations...discussions and they are at an advanced stage of completion and when that is over, you will have another $13 billion worth of development. When that is finished, you will have $22 billion worth of [housing] development [in close proximity],” Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett told members of the touring party.

Prior to the visit to the Grange Pen greenfield site, the touring party also visited the $9-billion Edmund Ridge 772-unit Rhyne Park housing project, where construction on the first phase of the development is 80 per cent complete, and should be finished by the end of next month.

The units are also primarily for tourism workers.

The remaining four phases of the project, which is being undertaken by the HAJ in partnership with the Chinese firm, Henan, are scheduled for completion before the end of next year.

Charles, during his visit, underscored the need for all developments, like the Edmund Ridge, “to respect and advance the resilience mandate”.

“This development here, Edmumd Ridge, will be a pioneering example of how we advance resilient solutions to adopt and mitigate against the flooding that will come against what we know can come and what we are susceptible to and vulnerable to, as a country,” he stressed.

“The reason why the ministry is connected by the four portfolios of housing, urban renewal, environment and climate change is to have the symmetry and commonality of sustainable development. So even in this development, myself and Minister Bartlett have made it very clear that the development must enhance resilience.”

He highlighted, for instance, the planting of trees to restore some of those cut down to facilitate the project.

“You must see trees here. What we removed, we must respect by introducing new trees here. And, introduce drainage and other practices that will anticipate the impact of climate change in the country,” he argued.

The tourism minister concurred with his Cabinet colleague, pointing to walls and other measures put in place to safeguard the community against flooding as well as excessive erosion.

“This is what we do, and we are going to do more of that, and this Government under Andrew Holness is committed to that. And so, we are building houses that can withstand floods and rain and acts of God and even the Queen's enemies,” the tourism minister quipped.

Henan,which has been tasked with the construction of the units, has provided the funding for the project, which is a mix of one and two bedrooms, townhouses and a set of apartments.

“Edmund Ridge is a mixed development which will be 772 units providing significant contribution to the Government's mandate to provide safe, legal and affordable housing for particularly the people of this area that contribute so significantly to our GDP [gross domestic product],” Charles argued.

Bartlett concurred that the development is critical to the provision of affordable housing for workers in the hospitality sector.

Meanwhile, Bartlett, who is also the Member of Parliament for the constituency of St James East Central, also noted that a stadium and the Hard Rock Hotel will also be constructed in the Grange Pen area.

“I am excited about the prospects of the collaboration that the Ministry of Housing, through the HAJ, is having also with tourism because this is part of a bigger programme to ensure that the workers in the tourism industry will have access to affordable housing and shelter within this area,” he said.

“So what that will do is to provide for, within this area, some 2,000 units that are going to be available to the workers of the tourism industry, as well as to other workers in St James in particular, but certainly Jamaica as a whole.”