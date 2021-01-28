NEW MAN IN CHARGE

FALMOUTH, Trelawny - Newly appointed commanding officer for the Trelawny Police Division, Superintendent Carlos Russell, says tackling the worrying issue of domestic violence is key on his priority list for the parish, as he vows to maintain the high standard of leadership set by his predecessor, Superintendent Kirk Ricketts.

Superintendent Russell, whose transfer from St Ann to the neighbouring parish, effective on Monday, replaces Superintendent Ricketts who has moved on to take charge of the tough St Andrew South Division.

“I know that [domestic violence] has been a problem for Trelawny for quite some time. Domestic violence and domestic disputes have led to numerous incidents in the parish over the years. So, it has to be a priority. And so dealing with domestic disputes, threats and those things are the main focus,” Superintendent Russell told the Jamaica Observer West during a telephone interview on Tuesday.

He noted that going forward, he plans to perpetuate most of the strategies employed by Superintendent Ricketts with some adjustments, where he sees fit.

“I want to continue the good work that Mr Ricketts has been doing. Mr Ricketts has been doing a wonderful job in the parish and I just want to continue that. So we will be continuing the systems that he had in place, we will tweak here and there to make things better. But, I see that most of the things that they have are working,” he stated.

Livestock farming and the cultivation of ground provisions are deeply ingrained in the culture of the parish. But, in recent years there has been an increase in praedial larceny.

And despite the establishment of a praedial larceny unit, the farming sector in the parish continues to be plagued by praedial thieves.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Russell warned that praedial larceny is one crime that will also be relentlessly pursued.

He also plans to target players in the lucrative lottery scamming.

“Yes, praedial larceny is a must, as also lottery scamming activities,” the superintendent stressed.

Last year, the parish recorded 21 murders, the majority of which reportedly stemmed from domestic disputes.

Earlier this month, four-year-old Chloe Brown was shot dead and her father shot and injured during a pre-dawn attack at their Freeman's Hall home, in what investigators theorise stemmed from a dispute involving the father and a close relative.

Meanwhile, among the seven accused in last year's alleged contract killing of 36-year-old Tamara Geddes are her sister, 39-year-old farmer Nadeen Geddes, her two daughters — 21-year-old Shanice Ruddock, and a juvenile.

Geddes was gunned down execution-style by an alleged contract killer in the presence of her 10-year-old daughter at their family home in Reserve district on Friday, June 19, last year.

Superintendent Russell indicated that among the strategies to be employed in the attempt to cauterise domestic disputes is “through our community effort”.

“We will be stressing that our station commanders are out there in the community, meeting and speaking with the citizens. We will do the community walk through... walking through the various communities and speaking with the citizens on a weekly basis just to develop that bond between the citizens and the police, so that they can share information, so that whenever they have disputes persons will readily call the police and the police will respond,” he explained.

“We have to depend on the citizens to let us know what is happening because we don't have police on every corner and on every street. So that's why we have to ensure that we have strong bonds with the community so that they can work with us and we work with them to ensure that they have a safe community because that is what we want.”