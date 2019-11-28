FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Mayor of Falmouth and chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, C Junior Gager has emphasised that vending in the historic Water Square in the town, will be prohibited during the Yuletide season.

He pointed out that the Falmouth market will be the sole location of this year's Grand Market in Falmouth.

“We are focusing our Grand Market on the market and the market compound. Therefore, we are providing special lighting facilities that will accommodate that sort of setting. We will also be providing music. In fact, we have booked two large sound systems that will be played down by the market facility. And, we are getting a large tent down there to accommodate the overflow (of vendors),” Gager told the Jamaica Observer West yesterday.

He noted that in light of a major beautification exercise, including the decoration of palm trees in and around Water Square the “no-vending policy” will strictly be enforced.

“This year we have decided that we are putting a special effort into the town of Falmouth where we will be decorating and lighting all palm trees in Water Square. So, Falmouth will come alive on the 11th (of December) with the Christmas Tree and all the palm trees decorated and coming alive. So, we will not be able to accommodate any type of vending within Water Square, because that will lend to the destruction of the lights and all of that,” Gager explained.

He also underscored that at times illegal vendors in Water Square peddle their wares at the entrance of legitimate business establishments, stifling their sales.

“For a very long time the operators of businesses in the town have been complaining that their store entrances are blocked and shoppers can hardly get to come into their stores so they end up having a bad Christmas,” the Falmouth mayor argued.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring parish of St James, Mayor of Montego Bay Councillor Homer Davis has announced plans to implement new and amended measures geared towards accommodating vending for Grand Market in the city.

He revealed that the decision to adjust the arrangements for vendors this year was reached during a recent high level security and stakeholders' meeting. At that meeting, a decision was taken to allow Grand Market vending to take place from 5:00pm on Christmas Eve, December 24, up until 2:00am on Christmas morning.

“We will be allowing vending along St James Street and along St Claver's Avenue for Grand Market Night only. Vending will be along the section of St James Street from the fountain in Sam Sharpe Square to the intersection of St James Street and Creek Street and we will be closing St Claver's Avenue to vehicular traffic to allow vending along that thoroughfare,” said a release from Davis.

And Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Councillor Bertel Moore said at a meeting expected to be convened later today, designated vending areas in the town for the holiday season will be determined.

“What we will be doing is blocking off certain streets in Savanna-la-Mar, but we haven't decided the areas as yet. We had a meeting last (Tuesday) night and we are supposed to be meeting tomorrow afternoon to definitely iron out the little kinks of the areas that we are going to let the vendors have. So tomorrow (Thursday) evening, we will have the exact streets where vending will be permitted,” Moore told the Observer West yesterday.

His counterpart in the neighbouring parish of Hanover, Councillor Sheridan Samuels, disclosed that come Monday, the Hanover Municipal Corporation will convene a meeting to work out details about vending activities in Lucea for the Yuletide season.