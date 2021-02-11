REMOVE THEM!

NEGRIL, Hanover - THE Negril community is calling for the removal of the concrete medians erected in the roadway on sections of the Norman Manley Boulevard in the resort town nearly 10 years ago following a reported spike in motor vehicle accidents on the thoroughfare in recent weeks.

The hard structures were erected in a bid to reduce speeding on the boulevard, which was believed to be a major factor in the number of motor vehicle accidents on the roadway.

Now, motorists and residents in the resort town say the structures are contributing to the spike in vehicular crashes.

“I have received several phone calls. The residents are pretty upset. The hoteliers are upset because of the damage that has been caused to cars and the loss of lives. So, we are taking steps currently with the National Works Agency (NWA) to have these issues addressed,” disclosed Morland Wilson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Westmoreland Western.

Wilson noted that while “nothing is being signed off on as yet”, there is a big push to have them removed.

“One suggestion is to totally remove these medians, another recommendation is to rehabilitate them and put in more signs. But if we are going to go that route [the latter] they will have to be maintained, and history has taught us that maintenance of these medians is not very effective. So, there is also a consideration of putting in some kind of speed controllers — such as strips — that could, possibly, ease the flow of traffic on the boulevard,” stated Wilson.

However, Richard Wallace, president of the Negril Chamber of Commerce who last week wrote to Wilson concerning the matter, is calling for the medians to be either removed, upgraded or replaced.

Wallace, who said he is willing to abide by the decision of the experts on the matter, raised questions as to why the medians are not being maintained.

And while noting that speeding is a major issue on the thoroughfare, he suggested that motorists who damage the infrastructure should pay for them from their motor vehicle insurance policies.

“We need a solution. Removing the medians, I don't know if that will be a solution, or upgrading them. Or if we remove them what are we going to put in their place?” he questioned, stressing that the medians have fallen into disrepair over time.

“Since I became MP in September [last year] we have had about 15 accidents that I can recall anecdotally which took place on the boulevard as a result of these medians. In the past three weeks, we have had one unfortunate death as a result of a median,” Wilson told the Observer West.

“In December I got reports of four accidents as a result of the medians. And when I say as a result – vehicle, literally, just drive up on the medians. Some turned over, some lost control and hit walls and other cars and pedestrians. So, it is very bad.”

Wilson further argued that the authorities need to rethink the development plan for the resort town of Negril, which is shared by the parishes of Hanover and Westmoreland.

“Negril has grown tremendously and significantly over the past 20 years, and what you find is that the boulevard itself is more of a pedestrian-oriented venue than a main thoroughfare for people to just transit. So, we should really look at the developmental plan for Negril as a long-term solution to this but at the moment or more short-term, we are thinking that we could put in speed strips so we could reduce the speed on the boulevard and take out the medians totally,” he argued.

The first-time MP said he hopes to have a solution in place within the next six months.

However, community relations officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts told the Jamaica Observer West that while the issue is currently under active consideration, there is no time frame as to how soon there will be a decision on the matter.

“It is not something that we can take lightly. It requires a thorough investigation and the formulation of an appropriate solution. And, we have been assessing the situation [but] there are several factors at play. It is something that requires some thought and over time we have been… even by way of traffic count and so, all of that comes into play to decide the way forward,” stated Ricketts.

Wallace argued that, “While we wait, there are more accidents and more deaths while we wait. So, that is our concern. We just want something to be done quickly because it is a clear and present danger.”

The erection of the medians formed part of a multimillion-dollar project undertaken by the NWA in December 2012 that was expected to enhance the tourism product in this resort town.