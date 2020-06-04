$5.6-m bus stop shelter renovation project underway in Trelawny
FALMOUTH, Trelawny - The Trelawny Municipal Corporation has secured some $5.6 million in funding from the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) to undertake the renovation of 10 of the bus stop passenger shelters which are in an acute state of disrepair along sections of the northern coastal highway in the parish.
The renovation of the dilapidated structures got underway recently, and is scheduled to be completed before the end of this month.
“The project was procured and started over the last two weeks. It should be completed by the end of June,” revealed the chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, Councillor C Junior Gager.
He expressed his gratitude to TEF for the money to undertake the project, noting that the structures were in dire need of a facelift.
“These are bus sheds along the highway that have deteriorated and were eyesores and so we applied for funding and we received it to reinstate these shelters. So we are doing 10 of them... the most important ones,” stressed Gager, who is also mayor of Falmouth.
