$74-million upgrade for Tucker road

TUCKER, St James — The community of Tucker in St James is receiving a major boost to its road infrastructure through an approximately $74 million road improvement contract, which is being implemented by the National Works Agency (NWA).

The project represents the first phase of a comprehensive programme, aimed at upgrading the 6.1 kilometer stretch of roadway between a section of the Fairfield roadway and the Hurlock Bridge in the parish.

The Tucker roadway is a heavily used one which not only serves residents of Tucker, but also links communities such as Johns Hall, Amity Hall, Lottery and Niagara to the city centre of Montego Bay. It is also one of the main arterial links to the city centre for commuters travelling from the adjoining parish of St Elizabeth.

Community relations officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that under the first phase of this programme, work will be concentrated on the 1.5-kilometer stretch of roadway between the Fairfield Bridge and Taylor Avenue.

Ricketts said the project will involve drainage improvement, the reshaping and stabilisation of the roadway and road resurfacing using asphaltic concrete. “Additionally, in a bid to mitigate flooding a gabion retaining wall as well as a random rubble wall, will be constructed along a section of the roadway,” she added.

She pointed out that later phases of the programme will be concentrated between Taylor Avenue, Friendship and the Hurlock Bridge. These phases are expected to come on stream following the completion of preliminaries in terms of costing and procurement.

The current project, which is being executed by local contractor, C&C Construction Limited, is scheduled to be completed by year end.

Yesterday, Tucker residents, who welcomed the planned rehabilitation of the roadway, said it was long in coming.

“The road bad till mi have to park mi car. One drive mi drive and drop inna one pothole mi front-end drop off. Right now the way the road muddy a water boot mi have to wear come work then change mi shoes when me reach...wa splash splash car splash me up how the pothole dem turn river,” said Annette Gager.

“Even the gas station where I work get affected because people stop drive this route because of how the road bad. People have been driving Irwin and Granville to avoid using this road.”

Gager added that the poor state of the road has caused a dust nuisance in the area.

A taxi-operator, who gave his name as Lampie expressed similar sentiments.

“The road bad...from mi reach outta Fairfield bridge mi car bottom nuh stop lick up. Dem lucky dem start fix the road because we did a plan fi block it from crevice to corner September morning (the start of the academic school year).

“Tucker people really have been suffering...even night time dem have a hard time to get drive cause the road condemn. People stop drive here,” he argued.