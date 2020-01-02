'BRING CRIME DOWN!'

MONTEGO BAY, St James — There is a broad consensus among spiritual leaders in western Jamaica that this year, priority should be given to taming the crime monster which has been negatively impacting the country in recent years.

The police reported that up to December 28 last year, there were 1,326 murders, a 3.4 per cent increase over 2018.

Other serious and violent crimes increased by 2.9 per cent in 2019, equating to 98 more such incidents over the previous year.

President of Western Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists Pastor Glen Samuels, who expressed concern over the senseless killings, posited that home life has to be addressed this year for crime to be curtailed.

“The concern for most Jamaicans is violence, but for me, at the heart of that is a deeper chronic issue and that is the nature of our home life. A number of youngsters, not only the ones who are caught up in violence, but the ones who, because of poor parenting, lack of a properly structured home environment, lack of any kind of wholesome mentorship, continue to drift and they become vulnerable and easy prey to those who are the key perpetrators of violence,” Pastor Samuels remarked.

Everton Jackson, pastor of the Calvary Circuit of Churches, also felt that tackling crime should be placed on the front burner this year.

“I think we need to approach the new year with hopeful expectations that we are going to get it right in relation to crime and violence, it can't get worse. It is like we have reached rock bottom, we have nowhere else to go. So, hopeful expectations of getting it right in terms of the crime rate, and I think that is going to require all hands on deck,” Jackson, who is also the chairman of the Peace Management Initiative in western Jamaica, told the Jamaica Observer West.

Bishop O'Neal Russell, head of Ark of the Covenant Holy Trinity in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, said ways will have to be found for the wanton bloodletting to stop.

“The murder rate is my concern. It must go down and until the murder rate goes down, trust me, Jamaica...we are just floating. The murder rate must go down, we need to bring it down,” Bishop Russell stated bluntly during a telephone interview with the Observer West yesterday.

Bishop Russell also highlighted the need for youngsters, this year, to refrain from the use of abusive substances such as “special” a concoction of rum and energy drinks, which he said may lead to lifestyle diseases.

“One of the things I noticed in 2019 is so many young people have so many chronic illnesses. I look at young persons with heart disease, who die from heart attack, just cry for headache and just drop down and die. I have been to many of those funerals and I looked at it and I am saying our young people have been destroyed because they rather to smoke the ganja, which is not good for them, the rum and energy drink is not good for them,” he lamented.

“So that is something that we have to look at, the relevant persons, to see how we can help these young people to tell them that there is a better way out of this drinking and smoking.”

But despite the challenges, the spiritual leaders all saw light at the end of the tunnel in 2020.

Pastor Samuels, who noted that there is marked maturity seen in political functionaries, expressed hope that improvements in values can be attained in the nation this year.

“I think that we can together build a better nation. And so I am hopeful for Jamaica. This is my country, this is our country and together we have to make it what we would want it to be. We have to be the change we want to see. And so my challenge for the new year to all our citizens, be the change that you want to see, be your brother's keeper, be a voice of hope, be a part of the solution and not the problem, be a kinder, gentler person; and maybe together in the collective summary of all our kindness and caring will make this place a better place,” the Seventh-day Adventist clergyman said.

Jackson is hopeful that “people are going to become more Godlike in their behaviour and interpersonal relationships”.

“These are my prayers that as we go into 2020 we see spirituality at a deeper level, we will see our economy grow and we will see an effective approach to the management of our crime situation,” Jackson argued.

Bishop Russell argued that more meaningful employment should be provided for the youth and one way of achieving this is to construct more factories “instead of just plazas, plazas where you just employ a few”.