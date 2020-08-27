MONTEGO BAY, St James - University-bound former Cornwall College track and field athletes Nathan Reid and Tarique Gooden were on Thursday reminded of their responsibilities to give back after they have achieved success in their respective areas of expertise.

The athletes were the guests of honour at the inaugural Student Athlete Appreciation Ceremony that was put on by Cornwall College Old Boys' Association and the school's parent-teacher association, held at the school's chapel.

“When you have made it, give back something. There are too many athletes, too many great athletes, who have made it and have forgotten where they are coming from,” Michael Ellis, principal of Cornwall College, said in his address.

“So when you have made it, remember your school, remember your communities and perhaps more importantly, remember your country – that is critical.”

Ellis exhorted the athletes to “never forget your humble beginnings, never forget those who had supported you in the early years of your careers”.

Reid, who is a shot putter, left the island on Friday to start school at University of Wyoming, while Gooden, the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) 400m hurdles champion, will leave for Morgan State University later this year.

Ellis told the boys, “You have now joined a long list of great Cornwallians who have effectively blazed the trail and have shown the world that it is possible that you can become whatever you want to become and achieve whatever you want to achieve.

“As you have accepted these scholarships and moved on in this world, strive to be a beacon of excellence, represent your school well and represent your county well. Always remember [that] character is more important than reputation. Your character is who you are but reputation is who people think you are…set goals, establish a purpose for your life, and don't allow anybody to deter you from achieving those goals. We have set goals in the administration of the schools and we are working hard to achieve them; dream big and think big but be realistic.”

This year Reid, who will pursue a degree in petroleum engineering, had four offers to choose from after he failed to get any a year ago.

He told the Jamaica Observer West that getting the opportunity to study abroad was his dream come true.

“This is something that I thought about and worked hard for but at one time I felt like it was not going to come true; but I am grateful and ready for the challenges that lay ahead,” said Reid, who is the son of an attorney and a judge.

Gooden, who had switched from the middle distance events to the 400m hurdles just over a year ago, will study actuarial sciences.

He said after he was denied the chance to compete at the ISSA Champs this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he is eager to get back on the track.

“I did not get the chance to run at what would have been my last Champs but I never stopped working hard and trying to improve in my event, and I can't wait to get back out there and start competing again,” he told the Observer West.