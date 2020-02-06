'Herbie' hunt ISSA basketball double

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Herbert Morrison Technical will be seeking their first ever ISSA national basketball double after completing a sixth straight Western Conference double last week, with wins over York Castle High and St James High.

Herbert Morrison won their Under-19 best -of- three final 2-0 over York Castle High, and 2-1 over St James High in the Under-16 section, and their loss in the second game of the junior final was the only loss for both teams all season.

All three teams will play in the ISSA all-island championships that is expected to get underway later this month.

After dominating the western competition, Dave Black, head coach of the Herbert Morrison programme, said the aim at the start of the season was to win at the national level.

“We have been winning the western conference for a long time now, so the goals for both teams are to win the all-island,” Black told the Jamaica Observer West on Friday.

“The players have been together for a while, and we were third in the last national Under-14 and most of those players are in the Under-16 team now, so we hope to improve on that.”

The Under-19 team beat York Castle in a repeat of last year's final, taking the first game 60-35 and the second game 74-58, as they completed a third straight perfect season in the Western Conference.

The Under-16 team was not as clinical, as after winning all games in the regular season they struggled in the first game in the final, winning 86-81 in double overtime, lost 55-61 in the second game, before righting the ship with a big 63-43 win in the third and decisive game.