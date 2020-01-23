Crunch Time!

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Five -time defending champions Herbert Morrison Technical, and St James High will meet in the final of the Under-16 section of the ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball championships after close wins over Cornwall College and Holland High, respectively, in Tuesday's semi-finals at the Montego Bay Cricket Club.

After winning by 27 points over Cornwall College in their final regular season game last Friday, Herbert Morrison was pushed all the way on Tuesday, but held on to win by four points (56-52) as Kyle Fraser registered a brilliant quadruple-double, while St James High had a similar margin in their 70-66 win over Holland High.

The best-of-three finals in both the Under -16 and Under-19 will start on Monday, also at the Cricket Club, while on Friday, the semi-final losers in both sections will meet in the consolation game.

The semi-finals of the Under-19 were scheduled to be played yesterday with Herbert Morrison taking on William Knibb Memorial and Cornwall College facing York Castle High.

On Tuesday, Cornwall College produced their best game of the season, led by a triple-double from Shemar Martin, but came up just short as they trailed by one point (14-15) at the end of the first quarter and were down by just two points at half-time (28-30).

Herbert Morrison led by just a point (40-39) at the end of the third quarter before going on to win as Fraser scored 17 points, had 13 rebounds, 17 assists and 13 steals, as well as six blocked shots.

Two players, Darren McFarlane and Dalmar Clarke, had double-doubles, scoring 16 points and had 11 rebounds each.

Martin also scored 17 points and had 14 rebounds and 10 steals, while Diontae McBean had a double-double 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Jerold Grant and Ryan Watson both scored eight points each.

Holland High, who used just seven players and were led by a game-high 43 points from Flawless Travers, staged a late come back from a double-digit deficit, but fell at the semi-final stage for the second-straight season.

St James High led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and were up by 10 points at half-time (34-24) and 55-46 going into the fourth quarter before Holland High staged a rally that fell just short.

Kemauny Welch had a double-double 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead St James High as Tsean Crossman scored 15 points and Jason Williams chipped in with 13 points.

Tyreese Williams supported Travers with 15 points and 16 rebounds.