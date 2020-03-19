'Herbie' take fourth in ISSA boys' basketball U-19

Six-time ISSA Western Boys' Under-19 champions Herbert Morrison Technical ended the season with a fourth place finish in the all-island play-offs after losing their third place play-off against Old Harbour High by three points (52-55) at GC Foster Sports College last week.

After going through the season unbeaten up to the end of the quarter-finals - 12 games - before losing to Calabar High 59-74 in the semi-finals, Herbert Morrison Technical finished the season on a low with two losses.

On their way to winning a sixth- straight Western Conference title, Herbert Morrison Technical won all seven first-round games, then beat William Knibb Memorial in the semis, before sweeping York Castle High 2-0 in their best-of-three finals.

The Dave Black-coached team then beat Kingston College and St Elizabeth Technical to top their quarter-final group, but despite getting off to a fast start in the semi-finals, were outscored 63-37 over the last three quarters, after leading 22-11 after the first quarter.

Calabar High cut the 11 points deficit to just one at half-time (34-33), then took over the lead 53-45 at the end of the third quarter.

Tyrese Jackson registered a double-double for Calabar with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Raheem Daley scored 14 points and had nine rebounds.

Anthony Thorpe scored 16 points to lead Herbert Morrison and Ryheem Barrett scored 15 points.

In the third-place play-offs, Herbert Morrison trailed in the close game, down by two points (11-13) after the first quarter, by one point (24-25) at half-time, and 35-37 at the end of the third quarter despite double-doubles by Thorpe and Barrett.

Old Harbour High also had two players with double-doubles, Dominic Menzie scored 17 points and had 12 rebounds and Marcus Hinds scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds.

Thorpe scored 15 points for Herbert Morrison and had 10 rebounds, while Barrett scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds and six blocked shots.