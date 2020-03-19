'Herbie' take fourth in ISSA boys' basketball U-19
Six-time ISSA Western Boys' Under-19 champions Herbert Morrison Technical ended the season with a fourth place finish in the all-island play-offs after losing their third place play-off against Old Harbour High by three points (52-55) at GC Foster Sports College last week.
After going through the season unbeaten up to the end of the quarter-finals - 12 games - before losing to Calabar High 59-74 in the semi-finals, Herbert Morrison Technical finished the season on a low with two losses.
On their way to winning a sixth- straight Western Conference title, Herbert Morrison Technical won all seven first-round games, then beat William Knibb Memorial in the semis, before sweeping York Castle High 2-0 in their best-of-three finals.
The Dave Black-coached team then beat Kingston College and St Elizabeth Technical to top their quarter-final group, but despite getting off to a fast start in the semi-finals, were outscored 63-37 over the last three quarters, after leading 22-11 after the first quarter.
Calabar High cut the 11 points deficit to just one at half-time (34-33), then took over the lead 53-45 at the end of the third quarter.
Tyrese Jackson registered a double-double for Calabar with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Raheem Daley scored 14 points and had nine rebounds.
Anthony Thorpe scored 16 points to lead Herbert Morrison and Ryheem Barrett scored 15 points.
In the third-place play-offs, Herbert Morrison trailed in the close game, down by two points (11-13) after the first quarter, by one point (24-25) at half-time, and 35-37 at the end of the third quarter despite double-doubles by Thorpe and Barrett.
Old Harbour High also had two players with double-doubles, Dominic Menzie scored 17 points and had 12 rebounds and Marcus Hinds scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds.
Thorpe scored 15 points for Herbert Morrison and had 10 rebounds, while Barrett scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds and six blocked shots.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy