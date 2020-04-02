'Meet Pier One at curbside'

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Pier One on the Montego Bay waterfront, known for its fine food and entertainment, has embarked on an innovative initiative to serve its clients, while at the same time adhering to the various guidelines set by Government in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

At a time when several entertainment spots, many offering food, have shuttered due to COVID-19, Pier One has unveiled its curbside service - a trend practised in many North American restaurants.

Patrons are now able to place their orders and pick up at curbside in front of the restaurant.

Melecia Graham, restaurant and floor manager at Pier One, explained that the process encourages social distancing and adheres to the COVID-19 regulations imposed by the Government.

“This is similar to a take-out service. You are still required to call in your order. The difference is that the host meets the client outside instead of inside, and he is equipped with a credit/debit card machine, money for change, and to protect himself and the client, he is also given a mask, hand sanitiser and gloves, when handling cash. The host also gets a break every 20 minutes to thoroughly wash his hands,” explained Graham.

Pier One customer Kady Chan expressed satisfaction with the service.

“I am one of their curbside customers and their serving [portion] is good, and I love the way they serve us. You can call in and pick up and they will do it as fast as you want it. So try it out,” Chan encouraged.

Graham told the Observer West that to prevent the meal from getting cold, the host or hostess follows up with the client to ensure that they are on their way before the chef releases it from the kitchen where it is being kept warm.

“We follow up with the clients to know how far they are because we don't want to have it outside long before they get there,” Graham explained.

She noted that the service, which began on March 25, comes with no additional cost, adding that the response from customers has been encouraging.