'Nuh dutty up MoBay'

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Chairman of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) Godfrey Dyer is urging residents of St James to protect the environment of the tourism capital of Jamaica, Montego Bay, through the proper disposal of garbage.

Dyer in his keynote address at the media launch of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Expo 2019, recently at S Hotel Jamaica in St James, pointed out that while the TEF has contributed vast sums to the preservation and sustainability of the environment through the local authorities and Non-governmental organisations (NGOs), “the task belongs to everyone”.

“I am therefore using this opportunity to appeal to each and every one to make environmental protection a part of your daily routine and “nuh dutty up Montego Bay!” “Use the litter bins that have been erected by TEF and the municipal corporation to dispose of rubbish,” Dyer pleaded.

The chairman added that Montego Bay has earned the reputation of being one of the most appealing tourist resorts in the Caribbean region, but he noted that tourism is subject to the vagaries of a multitude of factors, such as climate change, which is a major factor.

He said while many may feel that such a topic belongs only to scientists and politicians, “it has to be the concern of everyone''.

“We all have a part to play in sustaining the tourism industry and the sustainability of Montego Bay as a growing city, and to cement its position in Jamaica as the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business,” Dyer emphasised.

The TEF has recently spent a total of $35 million to install some 1,000 'Spruce Up' garbage disposal bins, as part of efforts to reduce littering islandwide.

The initiative forms part of the Ministry of Tourism's 'Spruce Up' campaign, which seeks to provide a clean and aesthetically appealing environment to increase attractiveness for visitors and businesses in Jamaica's resort areas.