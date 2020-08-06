'Operation Appreciation!'

Employees of the Falmouth Public General Hospital (from left) Dr Rojae Hazel, Shakeim Legister and Andrew Eulitt read a copy of the Jamaica Observer at the hospital recently under the Observer's 'Operation Appreciation' initiative, which will see the medical facility's front line workers receiving one year's supply of the Jamaica Observer newspaper, compliments of Ward's Power Tools and Supplies. (Photo: Philp Lemonte)

