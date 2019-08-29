'Tek A Stand' set for September 8

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The 2019 staging of Tek A Stand Beach Party is scheduled for the world renowned Doctor's Cave Beach and the picturesque S Hotel in Montego Bay on Sunday September 8.

The event is a major fund-raising initiative of the Friendly Lodge 383 and targets social issues.

The focus for this year is the University of the West Indies (UWI) At-Risk Youth Programme which assists at risk young men with suicidal tendencies.

The organisers are promising a unique and entertaining event with dual venue sites offering great entertainment and some very 'friendly' vibes.

The main venue site will be Doctor's Cave Beach and an ultra-VIP area at the poolside at S Hotel.

Now in its fifth, the party had its origin as an after-party signaling the close of the bird-shooting season. The term 'Tek A Stand' among bird shooters has now evolved into a clarion call for people to act against the ills affecting Jamaica.

Charity Steward of Friendly Lodge 383, Karron Benjamin, explained that the event is enjoying a revamp and will feature components to heighten the entertainment value.

“The party is a key plank in our fund-raising efforts and each year we look at how best we can improve the party experience for our patrons, as essentially this will lead to more persons coming on board and ultimately helping us to do more for charities we support. For this year, we are upping the ante with a highly anticipated performance by Fab 5 Band in addition to guest DJs,” said Benjamin, noting that “we have also added a VIP area at the poolside at S Hotel.”

“Since the opening of the hotel our committee members noted the positive feedback from guests of the hotel, and to incorporate this as part of our event is a big plus for us. We have some surprises for our patrons as we are planning a fun-filled day that will offer a mix of relaxation and activities that will climax with Jamaica's number one party band.”

The party is set for 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm and ticket prices are $5,000.00 for general admission and $7,500 for the VIP area.