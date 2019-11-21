'Temperature' set for Cinnamon Hill on December 8

ROSE HALL, St James — Billed as Jamaica's number one themed party, Temperature, returns to Cinnamon Hill Golf Course in Rose Hall on Sunday, December 8. At that time, patrons are expected to blanket the venue in a sea of blue in keeping with this edition's 'Blue Oasis' theme.

The city of Montego Bay-produced event is entering its 14th year, and according to team leader Neil “Crazy Neil” Barnes, the stage is set for the best to come.

With a laundry list of fashionable themes that have stirred creativity among party goers, the ultra-chic event is once again challenging 'fashionistas' to bring it with the best adjudged Dopest Blue Outfit' winner pocketing $30,000 on the night.

“We wanted to do a colour- themed event this time around as we have not done for some time now, and we see where the fashion world internationally is moving towards the colour blue in all shades and tones especially turquoise. Our concept has always been to keep in line with fashion trends and provide a space for the truly discerning party goer that is style-conscious while looking for that comfortable space to enjoy great music and overall fantastic party experience,” Barnes explained.

“Our patrons have a major appreciation for the fact that we are always ahead of the game with fashion trends and that we are always creative with our themes. We give them somewhat of a challenge while at the same time giving them logical and accessible outfits to find and come out looking stunning, a chance to even stand out and look their best at Jamaica's number one themed event. At our core we are about fashion and great entertainment, those are the two pillars and we build the rest of the party atmosphere around that to include eye-catching décor and partners that add different values.” Barnes said organisers this year, have partnered with ATL Automotive and this, he stressed, has presented another element of luxury and added sophistication.

Well-known DJs Dutty Dex, Nicco, Blu, YM Enterprise, Rusti and Circa Eleven are down to move the musical temperature to fever pitch.

Tickets are available at 876 Legends, Pier One, El Paso Fashions and Fontana Pharmacy Montego Bay branch for $1,500 pre-sold and $2,500 at the gate.