181 Hanover students receive scholarship valued at US$225,000 from Tryall Fund

TRYALL, Hanover — One hundred and eighty-one students from Hanover last week received scholarships valued at over US$225,000 under the Tryall Fund Scholarship programme.

The award ceremony was held at The Tryall Club in the parish.

The students awarded this year comprise the largest group since the inception of the programme.

The scholarships were presented to outstanding students who will attend high schools, colleges and universities.

Each year the number of applications to the scholarships increases, thus the number of scholarships expands to match this rise.

The recipients were selected by a scholarship committee, which comprises 17 members of the Tryall Fund, the charitable arm of The Tryall Club.

“The Tryall Club will forever stand as a beacon to those in and around the parish of Hanover, and we are together allowing our children to be the best they can be in their chosen careers,” said Alice Needle, the fund's scholarship director/ chairperson.

The Tryall Fund was started by Louise Cullman over 50 years ago and currently supports the areas of education and health in Hanover.