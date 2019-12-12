30th annual JAMIN Regatta closes on high note

MONTEGO BAY, St James – When the f inal boat docked at the Montego Bay Yacht Club on Sunday, signalling the end of the 30th Annual Jamaica International Invitational (JAMIN) Regatta, it was the team “Adjusted” from the Cayman Islands who were declared the winners.

Five teams from the United States, two from Canada, two from the Cayman Islands arrived on the island on Thursday, along with four teams from Jamaica to assemble the largest fleet of J/22s ever on the island.

Taking second place was “Jim Screehie” from Canada and third was “Just Wing It” from the United States. The Jamaican teams “AyahSo” and “Tsunami” placed sixth and ninth, respectively.

JAMIN organising committee chairman, Richard Hamilton, at the end of the event, thanked the volunteers for their tremendous support.

“This would not have been possible without a number of volunteers who believe in reviving the sport of sailing and boating in general in Jamaica. A number of owners, including myself, gave up our boats to visitors to the island who came with the intent of participating in the regatta. We also sought the support from Seaboard Marine and major lubricant distributor, Lubit, were very instrumental in getting two additional boats from Cayman. The turnout was absolutely tremendous and we look forward to bigger and better events next year,” he said.

In addition to the daily races, participants were given a taste of Jamaican culture with an opening cocktail party hosted by CPJ at the Montego Bay Yacht Club on Thursday and a fete at the Hard Rock Café the following evening. On Saturday night ahead of the final races, participants were shuttled to pirate themed party hosted by Lynn and Brian Langford at their Great River home.

The Jamaica International Invitational is one of the oldest regattas in the Caribbean, which aims to highlight the island as a premier sailing destination in the world.

The next sailing event for the Montego Bay Yacht Club will be on January 18.