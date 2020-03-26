Adella Graham is 100 not out



LOGWOOD, Hanover — According to Psalms 90, verse 10, the life expectancy of a man is three score and ten (70 years).



And so, for Alfred Graham, a retired secretary manager of the then Hanover Parish Council, his mother, Adella McDowell Graham, attaining the age of 100 is an achievement worthy of celebration.



The centenarian is among the roughly 573,000 of the 7.8 billion people living on Earth to have achieved that milestone.



Recently, Adella's family, close friends, and well-wishers gathered at her residence in the quiet Logwood, Hanover, community to 'give thanks for life'.



“It is a blessing. She has reached an elite group in this world who has reached the age of 100. The scriptures tell us that our years are three scores and ten, and she has lived to 100. So, it is indeed a blessing and we owe it all to God almighty,” said Alfred, one of Adella's 10 children.



Born in the rural community of Dam Road, Logwood in Hanover, Adella stopped attending school at an early age to seek employment, in an effort to provide financial support for her younger siblings.



During her younger adult years, the generous woman ventured into subsistence farming, growing crops such as dasheen, cassava, and rice near the Negril Great Morass, in a bid to support her nine children.



Her husband predeceased her in 1984 at the age of 74.



Of the nine children, eight are alive - four boys and four girls - six of whom were present at the birthday party.



“Oh, God. Oh, Lord. Oh Lord, I cannot explain how I feel, I cannot explain how I feel, I am feeling good,” an emotional Adella expressed during the party.



Alfred also praised God for giving them such an awesome mother.



“Thank God, she was able to grow us in a way that we were all able to make something meaningful of our lives. We are all independent and are able to give back to her, and I really have to give God thanks for her, and all that she has done for us,” said Alfred.



Hyacinth, another of Adella's children, said her mother loves to cook and bake, and even though “my parents did not have it, we were the humblest of family.”



“She taught us to be satisfied. She said if it is water she has to give us to go to bed, wi neighbours must not know,” said Hyacinth.



Adella who loves to read has a sharp memory, and is able to relate numerous stories. She lost her sight about six years ago to cataract.



“She was recommended six year ago to do surgery on her eyes, but she resisted, and unfortunately because she did not go through with the surgery despite several attempts and appointments at the opticians, she lost complete vision in both eyes,” explained Alfred.



“On several occasions when we the children made appointments for her to do the surgery she would agree initially, but the day before the appointment, she said she is not going to allow anybody to operate on her eyes. She said whatever the Lord desires of her, she will do it…she will say 'It was the desire of the Lord,' so she is not complaining.”



He told the Observer West that a little over 10 years ago, when Adella was much stronger, she would volunteer to cut the yard with her machete.



“We would get somebody with a weed wacker to cut the yard and when she came out and looked around, she said 'it don't cut good' and she grabbed her machete and cut the lawn,” Alfred shared.



Adella, who has a strong faith in God was an active member of the Logwood Church of God Ground of Truth, ascribes her longevity to God.



“I feed on what I am able to feed on, but I say who keeps me so long is the good Lord of Heaven. It is the God of Heaven why I live so long, because I got a blessing from Him when I was 15 years old,” stated the centenarian.