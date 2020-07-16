Bingham McKenzie urges women to focus on goals, despite COVID-19

ROSE HALL, St James - Praise and worship started the We Inspire Women All-White Vision Board Brunch at the Blue Moon Music Bar at the Iberostar Suites here on Sunday.

Founder and CEO Cortia Bingham McKenzie was pleased with the turnout at the event, which had to be adjusted due to physical distancing measures and the Government's directive of limited people in one venue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which was split into two sessions, featured well-dressed women clothed in white attire ready to actualise their goals by creating a vision board.

Using her experience as a premise to motivate, Bingham McKenzie detailed her struggles while navigating through the pandemic and still being able to launch her brand in Trinidad in March to commemorate the fifth anniversary of We Inspire Limited. She used her testimony to encourage the women to put God at the helm of their visions.

“Too many of us kill our dreams because of our own doubt. Too many of us don't rely on the promise. The promise is not affected by a pandemic. It doesn't matter where you come from, it doesn't matter the mistakes you made, no man can stop your provision,” she told the gathering.

“There are people who are prospering in a pandemic and I want you to do the same. When everyone is saying 'no', you say 'yes.'

“We are creating our strategy to win and this is a part of the strategy.”

She added: “I went into my secret place and I went on my knees and I said, 'God, what a testimony for me to share on this particular morning with these queens who have great vision, but they experience problems, they experience setbacks, they experience naysayers because when you have your dream and your vision, just remember that the enemy is trying to discourage you, but God has promised and commanded you to fear not and be not discouraged'. Focus on the one who creates and who is in control.”

She further encouraged the ladies to be very specific with their goals.

“If you can do it on your own, do not put it on your vision board. Whatever you put on your vision board, you must believe that you're totally reliant on God to do it for you. If it scares you, put it on your vision board, if you've been struggling to have it, put it on your vision board, and the third rule is focus. We are going to have distractions in our lives when we create a visual of our dreams. If we give in to the distractions, we will never reap. Keep your head down and focus on what God is giving you,” Bingham McKenzie argued.

Tamesha Fletcher, who was attending a We Inspire Women event for the first time, was happy to be among the gathering.

“This is a first for me. I was really excited by the whole women empowerment. I'm enjoying myself because it brings forward the fact that there are a lot of times we have dreams and we suppress them, but we need the encouragement of others to push them forward, so it is a push for me, and I trust in God that through faith I can achieve what I put on this vision board,” expressed Fletcher.

Sherece Barrett, also displayed great enthusiasm, as she participated in the exercise.

“I feel great to be here…I feel encouraged. I feel like I can just go above and beyond with any and everything at this point,” posited Barrett.

The mission of We Inspire is to create a sustainable platform for the advancement of women and girls, globally, in the areas of emotional intelligence; ethics and values, self-mastery and leadership.