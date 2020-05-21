CARING FOR THE NEEDY

President of the West Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists (SDA) Pastor Glen Samuels (left) presents a care package to Montego Bay resident Priscilla Walker (right), on the grounds of the West Jamaica Conference Centre in Mount Salem on Monday, while her son Jordaine Dixon, looks on.

According to Pastor Samuels, over the next few days several hundred people across the parishes of St James, Hanover, Westmoreland, and St Elizabeth will be gifted with care packages worth roughly $5million.

Last month, the SDA church also distributed over $6 million worth of goods to the needy across the western region, as part of efforts by the church to lessen the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pastor Samuels said the church plans to make further distributions across the region in the coming weeks.