CARING FOR THE NEEDY
President of the West Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists (SDA) Pastor Glen Samuels (left) presents a care package to Montego Bay resident Priscilla Walker (right), on the grounds of the West Jamaica Conference Centre in Mount Salem on Monday, while her son Jordaine Dixon, looks on.
According to Pastor Samuels, over the next few days several hundred people across the parishes of St James, Hanover, Westmoreland, and St Elizabeth will be gifted with care packages worth roughly $5million.
Last month, the SDA church also distributed over $6 million worth of goods to the needy across the western region, as part of efforts by the church to lessen the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pastor Samuels said the church plans to make further distributions across the region in the coming weeks.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy