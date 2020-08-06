''Futboss' grabs attention with his sophomore album

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Montego- based dancehall artiste Ritson Fairclough, also called Futboss, is beaming with pride as he promotes his sophomore album titled #Assertive .

The 13-track album, which was produced by the artiste, was released in April on his Ritson Records imprint.

The album features several unforgettable dancehall, reggae and afrobeat songs that are currently enjoying good rotation, both locally and abroad, such as the title track # Assertive (I'm Working Hard), Roll Out featuring Kyng Black Stars, Antidote, Soul Searching, and You Bad (Shotta Wine) featuring Benkraft.

“I'm pleased with the response my album is getting, it's very encouraging. Several DJs in various parts of the world, including Jamaica, the USA, Africa, Europe and the UK, are playing songs from the album. I've also done several interviews on radio stations to promote the album in these territories,” said Ritson.

The talented deejay who hails from Green Pond, St James, says a lot of people have questioned his decision to release two albums so early in his career.

“When I dropped my first album, #Diginity, in 2018 a lot of people kept asking me why I didn't release an EP instead of an album. Now that I've released another album, I've been bombarded with the same question again,” he said.

“Most people believe that you have to make it big in the business before you release an album, but I disagree. I want to showcase my talent by creating a broad body of work and releasing it commercially, and the best way to do that is to put out albums.”

Ritson, who grew up in Green Pond, launched his recording career in 2015 with a single titled Bad Tu De Bone on the Ritson Records imprint.

In 2018, he released his debut album titled #Dignity, also on the Ritson Records imprint.