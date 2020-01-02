Golf Champ

American Patrick Cover (second right) is presented with the champions trophy after winning the 52nd Alacran Jamaica Open tournament that was played for the first time at the Tryall Club in Sandy Bay, Hanover, recently.



Cover who led at the end of each of the three days, shot a 54-hole total of 12 under par 204 to win by two strokes. Presenting the trophy are (at second left) Peter Chin, president of the JGA and Rohan Marley, representing sponsors Alacran.



Sharing in the moment are (from left) David Mais, assistant tournament director and Ewan Peebles, head professional at Tryall Club.





