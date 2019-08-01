Nestlé Jamaica Health and Wellness Foundation, CPW treat for orphans and vulnerable children

Montego Bay, St James — More than 50 children from Montego Bay and Savanna-la-Mar served by Eve For Life's Orphan and Vulnerable Children (OVC) and their chaperones, as well as many invited guests, were present at the Palace Multiplex on Saturday last (July 27) for the screening of the movie, Lion King .

The event, which was sponsored by the Nestlé Jamaica Health and Welness Foundation and Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW), also saw the foundation gifting guests with packages containing a wide variety of Nestlé products.

The movie was also shown to more than 50 children and guests in Kingston the following day.

Just recently, the Nestlé Jamaica Health and Wellness Foundation in partnership with CPW announced that they would make monthly donations of breakfast cereal and ultra-high temperature processing (UHT) milk for the rest of the year to Eve for Life to assist in feeding the children served by the organisation.

OVC are children who are impacted by HIV or AIDs between the ages of eight and 17 years.

According to Eve for Life's co-founder Joy Crawford, “our support for the OVCs aims at improving the well-being of orphans and vulnerable children including providing educational bursaries via the provision of school resources and materials.”

“Support also includes the homework programme to facilitate academic guidance to reduce school dropout amongst the OVC cohort,” said Crawford.

“There is limited funding opportunities to a population who is vulnerable and face high level of social displacement, stigma and discrimination and disrupted education, so a donation of this kind from Nestle is well appreciated. Hopefully this is a long-standing partnership that will be used as a way of maintaining the nutrition of a set of the society that are deemed most vulnerable especially those in the rural/suburban areas,” said Crawford.

Eve for Life is a registered non-governmental organisation founded in 2008, and is dedicated to serving women and children living with HIV and AIDS in Jamaica.

According to Ockino Petrie, business manager for CPW, “our consumers are at the heart of what we do, so when given the opportunity to reward them, it comes natural. The weekend was all about treating those kids to the movies and to promote the partnership formed with Eve for Life wherein we will be aiding in the provision of breakfast at least once per week for the remainder of the year.”

The Nestlé Jamaica Health and Wellness Foundation is a non -profit organisation whose vision is to be recognised as Jamaica's leading socially responsible company focused on nutrition, health, and wellness.