FALMOUTH, Trelawny - Boisterous bystanders who gathered outside the Falmouth courthouse yesterday, hurled abusive language at the four accused in connection with the alleged contract killing of 36-year-old Tamara Geddes, as they were escorted by the police from the Trelawny Parish Court, where they were remanded in custody.

There were shouts of “wicked”, “murderer” and “sister killer”, seemingly directed especially at Geddes' sister and two nieces who have been charged with murder arising from her death.

Geddes was gunned down execution-style by an alleged contract killer in the presence of her 10-year-old daughter at their family home in Reserve district in Trelawny, on Friday, June 19.

The accused, 39-year-old farmer Nadeen Geddes, her two daughters — 21-year-old Shanice Ruddock, and a juvenile — all of Reserve district, and Tashana Young, 33, who is of a Salt Spring, St James address, were all remanded until a date in September.

Nadeen and her daughter Ruddock are represented by attorney-at-law Ernie Smith; Young is represented by Charles Sinclair Jr, while the juvenile is being represented by Marissa Dalrymple Philibert.

“Nothing happened today [yesterday]. We made no bail applications, the file is incomplete,” Smith told reporters outside the courthouse.

According to Smith, Senior Parish Judge Justice Clarke requested that details of the case not be made public as a juvenile is involved in the matter.

“A lot of stories have been appearing on social media and on several media platforms. The judge has in fact ordered that particularly in regard to the fact that a juvenile is involved, details of the case ought not to be shared by the media with the general public. That is a correct approach,” Smith asserted.

The three family members are accused of conspiring to hire a gunman to carry out the hit on their close family member.

They were picked up by the police at their Trelawny home — which they shared with the deceased — on Tuesday, July 13.

Police said within 24 hours after they were picked up they reportedly gave caution statements admitting to planning and hiring the gunman to kill Tamara.

Young and another person, who is yet to be charged, are of St James addresses. They were nabbed by the police in Westmoreland last Thursday.

The two are alleged to have been engaged to hire the trigger man.

Yesterday, bystanders who massed along the roadway outside the courthouse expressed shock and disbelief that family members are accused of carrying out such “a cold-hearted plot to the murder of their own”.

“Family can be so wicked against dem own flesh and blood?” a woman questioned.

But even as the killing of Geddes has rocked the nation, checks carried out by the Jamaica Observer West have revealed that more than a third of the 14 murders recorded in Trelawny since the start of the year, and now before the courts, were sparked by family disputes.

In February, for instance, the son of 59-year-old Glenroy Gordon, whose body was discovered in a cane field in Trelawny with chop wounds, was among four people charged for the killing of his father.

Those accused of the murder are Glenroy's son 35-year-old Nemardo Gordon, 28-year-old Christina Cain, both of Florence Hall, Trelawny; 40-year- old Ralston Thomas of Lilliput and 35-year-old Andrae Campbell of Norwood, both in St James.

Reports are that about 10:00am on Wednesday, January 29, the police discovered the body of the 59-year-old man with chop wounds, lying face down beside his motorcar.

Then just last week, the police charged 21-year-old Odan Vernon with the murder of his mother, Hyacinth Ellison.

Vernon surrendered to the Clark's Town police after allegedly stabbing his mother multiple times following a dispute at their home in the Bottom Town section of Clark's Town, after his demand for food was turned down.

Meanwhile, in another case, a highly placed police source told the Observer West that investigators are now awaiting the results of forensic examination to determine whether to charge a father for the murder of his son, arising from an incident which occurred during the first few months of this year.

Ironically, the first murder recorded in the parish this year was that of 18-year-old Julanna Whyte, a resident of Salem, St Ann.

Charged for her murder is 62-year-old watchman Winston Jarrett of the same address, who is said to be related to Whyte.

Reports are that about 6:45 am on Saturday, January 25, a passer-by stumbled on the Julanna's body on the Silver Sands main road in Trelawny, and alerted the police.

The cops subsequently discovered the body covered in bushes with the throat slashed.

Commander of the Trelawny Police Division Superintendent Kirk Ricketts is appealing to persons to engage the police or any relevant agencies to air their disputes instead of “taking matters into their own hands”.