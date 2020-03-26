SPREADING THE MESSAGE

A town crier in the community of Hague, Trelawny, delivers messages about the importance of proper hygiene on Tuesday, as part of Government's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Linval Green, better known as “Tician”, who is the driver and owner of the vehicle making the announcements, said over the past week he has been to many communities across the parish urging residents to take the necessary precautions against the virus. Residents, he stressed, have been receptive to the message.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, up to Tuesday, 25 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed on the island, with one death.

Globally, more than 420,000 people have been sickened and more than 18,000 have died of the coronavirus since the start of the year. (Photo: Mark Cummings)