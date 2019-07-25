PHOTO: Happy Anniversary!

From left: triplets, Dahliana, Dwayne, and Dahlia Hopwood born to parents Decoda Edwards, affectionately called “Poochie” and Duwayne Hopwood Snr, pose on the first anniversary of their birth at their Falmouth, Trelawny, home on Saturday, July 20.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT