'IT'S FLOWING'

FALMOUTH, Trelawny Mayor of Falmouth and chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation C Junior Gager has hailed the recent traffic changes in the Georgian town for the Yuletide season, as the most successful one ever to be implemented in the bustling town.

“We can lift our hats and say it is a job well done. This one is the most successful traffic changes ever in the town during the Christmas season,” Gager remarked.

“Usually at this time of the year there would be frequent occurrences of bottlenecks and traffic jam all over, but thanks to the changes, traffic is now flowing freely in and out of the town.”

In anticipation of increased traffic volumes during the festive season, the National Works Agency (NWA) implemented new one-way systems along several streets in the town.

These changes came into effect on December 17, and will remain for the duration of the Yuletide season.

The changes were decided upon during a meeting with representatives from the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, NWA, Jamaica Constabulary Force, Island Traffic Authority and the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

The changes affect the section of Market Street between the new commercial centre and the intersection of Market and Trelawny Street. George Street has also now become a one-way in an easterly direction from Market Street onto Tharpe Street, and also from Crooked Street onto Tharpe Street.

This new one-way system primarily impacts commuters travelling out of the town centre of Falmouth towards the North coast highway.

Motorists exiting the town of Falmouth may travel via Harbour Street and then onto the new roadway, which was constructed in the vicinity of Gate 5 of the Falmouth Pier.

Gager saluted the hard-working police, the Trelawny Chamber of Commerce, motorists and all stakeholders who have supported the move to change the traffic system to ease traffic congestion in the town.

He also explained that the Trelawny Municipal Corporation went the extra mile to facilitate designated parking along Tharpe Street and a lot near the market.

President of the Trelawny Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Delroy Christie, expressed satisfaction at the recent traffic changes.

“I am not getting any complaints over the changes so it seems to be working,” Christie said.

But Isaiah Hemmings, proprietor of English Wear, a store situated at the intersection of Market and George Street, is complaining that his business has experienced a downturn since the traffic changes.

“The changes have negatively impacted my business. Traffic is piling up in front of my store and this is turning away prospective customers from the store,” Hemmings said.

Meanwhile, there were mixed reactions from vendors who play their wares at the Falmouth market.

“Business slow this year,” said “Prophet”, who sells a wide variety of tools.

Another businessman who gave his name as ”Preacher,” said while business is not booming as previous years, he is satisfied with the level of sales.