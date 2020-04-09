MONTEGO BAY, St James - The suspension of all football leagues under the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Western Confederation due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been further extended, as the JFF considers its next course of action.

Gregory Daley, chairman of the Western Confederation said in a release last week that the organisation would take advice from the government before taking the next step to resume the competitions.

The organisers of the Red Stripe Premier League also issued a release last week, announcing the extension of the suspension of the island's top club football competition indefinitely, as they also await instructions from the government.

Three competitions were being contested in the western region, with one set to start in mid- March when the competitions were called off after the coronavirus was detected on the island.

At that time, the third round of the Western Confederation Super League, the return rounds of the St James Football Association Major League and Division One competition had just got underway, while the Trelawny Football Association Major League was about to start.

“The welfare of everyone involved in football across the region is our top priority, like you, we are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in our parishes and for that reason we took the decision to extend the postponement of our competitions,” Daley said in the release.

“Administrators, we know you all are working from home to make sure the communications lines are open. Clubs, we known the challenges is great; match officials await the go ahead when given; fans you are the people who truly bring the sports to life, passionately supporting your teams during the competitions that played across the region. Our sponsor, we just couldn't do it with your partnership,” Daley added.

Daley, who is also the president of the St James FA, urged everyone to take the precautions prescribed by “our government and health department, so you will be in good health when the football resumes.”