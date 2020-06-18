A moment of silence for Shahine Robinson

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Councillors at the St James Municipal Corporation observed a moment of silence for the late Minister of Labour and Social Security Shahine Robinson at last Thursday's regular monthly meeting of the corporation.

Chairman of the corporation and mayor of Montego Bay, Homer Davis, described the late minister as “a woman of distinction and integrity”, who was dedicated to her constituents in St Ann North Eastern.

“She served the ministry and Jamaica with the highest level of dedication, accountability and integrity ...traits which helped her to win the hearts of many, many Jamaicans both home and abroad,” said Mayor Davis.

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Spring Garden Division, Dwight Crawford, in his tribute, tearfully expressed her impact on him as a young politician and described his interaction with her as familial.

“The Honourable Minister Shahine Robinson since she entered politics was one of those who convinced us as youngsters that the JLP was the right party for this country and although she was a MP, we saw her more as that aunt you were always glad to see. She was tough, hard-working, committed, and loyal, but even with all that, was one of the wisest, most loving, caring and sensitive person one could find. She battled cancer for years but never lost her smile or zeal for service to her people,” said an emotional Crawford.

Other councillors, in paying their respects to the late minister, said she was the consummate leader who led with compassion for everyone, and was never too busy to listen, act and support those who interacted with her.

The councillors later signed a condolence book with their tributes.

Robinson, a veteran and charismatic politician, died on May 29 after a prolonged battle with lung cancer. She was 66.