A worthy cause

The Negril Chamber of Commerce's annual gala dinner unfolded at the Royalton Negril in the resort town on Saturday night. The well-supported event, which is one of three annual fund-raisers for the chamber, attracted a wide cross-section of members of the business community, as well as other patrons.

The bulk of the proceeds from the event will go towards the rehabilitation of the Negril Health Centre.

Guests experienced a variety of international dishes, excellent wine pairings and grooved to retro music provided by Craig Ross of Kool FM.