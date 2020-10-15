Accomplished drummer delivers musical instruments to alma mater

GRANVILLE, Trelawny - For over 18 years, talented drummer Kirk Bennett has been a staple of the Harmony House outfit which backs reggae icon Beres Hammond during his local and international gigs, but still etched in his memory are his formative years as a student at the Granville All-Age School, now Granville Primary in Trelawny, where he drummed on the desks.

Overcome by a compelling feeling to give back, Bennett returned to his alma mater on Monday morning where he handed over a set of musical instruments including a drum set, a keyboard and a number of recorders to the school.

“It kind of rested on my conscience whenever I travel and I reflect that I started somewhere where I had the platform, like the school here [Granville Primary], and the opportunity to do certain things. I usually beat on the desk destroying ...damaging the people dem desk and so travelling all around the world I said, Come on, I need to give back ',” Bennett told the Jamaica Observer West.

“Last year I called Mr [Ivanhoe] Gordon (principal of Granville Primary) and told him I really wanted to do something. It's just a blessing to give back where you are coming from... the first platform where you start off your career. I first played the recorder here at Granville.”

Gordon expressed his gratitude that Bennett is among those past students who remembered their school.

“It's always good to receive...he [Bennett] feels joyful and appreciative of what he got. He returned. Like the one leper out of the 10 he came back and said thank you for what was given to him. I love that. We know that all the past students can't do the same thing...,” the appreciative principal said.

Bennett, who is a native of Falmouth, but who now resides in Kingston, promised that at the opportune time he is prepared to return to the school to provide music lessons for the students or ask a qualified individual to do so.

“Out of my busy schedule I will come down and pass on some of the knowledge that I have to the students or arrange with someone to come in and assist,” the musician promised.

He disclosed that apart from playing in the band he has also been making inroads in the singing and production side of the music industry.

In fact, he revealed that he now has two EPs on the market, entitled Rolling and Straightforward to the Crown.

“There is the dub album by the name of Straightforth to the Crown, produced by Tads Records and the Rolling EP, which is being distributed by VPal. They are on all media platforms,” disclosed the musician, who has fond memories of his early days playing in the Falmouth Marching Band.