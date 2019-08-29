Act on principles, JAAA!

The next week or so, until the September 6 deadline for entries for the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) World Championships, will be interesting times in Jamaica's track and field recent history, and could affect the sport in the island for years to come.

A combination of a number of factors including athletes not performing up to par, as well as administrative bungling, could leave the sport's local governing body in a pickle if they are to select a team that will be competitive at next month's IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Recently, the Jamaica Administrative Association (JAAA) inexplicably reversed a decision they had made in June to bar sprint hurdler Danielle Williams from selection for the team to Doha after she false started at the National Championships.

Since the unfortunate scenes that Sunday night in June when she refused to leave the competition area, Williams has not only broken the National Record in the 100-m hurdles, but is the fastest in the world, and has reeled off a series of impressive wins and leads in the Diamond League rankings.

After his poor showing in the 200m at the same championships, Akeem Bloomfield is the fastest non-American in the world in the 400m and has qualified for the lucrative Diamond League final, where the winner of each event will earn a wild card berth to the World Championships.

If both Williams and Bloomfield are selected without winning the Diamond League finals, the JAAA would have effectively ripped out and thrown away their own rules, and opened a can of worms that will be very difficult to close.

Based on the JAAA's rules for selection, neither Williams nor Bloomfield would be eligible for selection, but if they were to win the Diamond League and the wild card invitation were extended, it would be in the best interest of the JAAA to grab it with both hands.

Please note that this column is not about Danielle Williams or Akeem Bloomfield but rather about principle or the lack of it and lack of a spine in those in the JAAA who would go back on what seemed a principled decision in June.

It is also about the can of worms that will be opened when the JAAA goes against their own principles or what was left of it, when the likes of Teddy McCook and Howard Aris departed from this realm.

Horace Reid, one of the great sports administrators we have produced, and who in my opinion is in the same category as Mike Fennel and Molly Rhone, said once that “any decision that is not made on principle, and is made on the premise of personalities or what is going on at that moment, will come back to haunt you”.

Sports is cyclical, he opined then, and what goes around, comes around and that a situation that was in your favour yesterday could be against you today, if you had taken a decision based on principle in the first instance, then you have nothing to worry about.

On June 24 , a day after the National Championships, the JAAA met, and two days later released a statement saying that Williams who had been disqualified for a false start was not eligible, and set out procedures for the selection of the three athletes who would then be chosen.

The release also said based on the meeting there were several determinations:

1. An IAAF certified Start Information System (SIS) was in use for this event and that the starter acted appropriately and within the rules of the IAAF.

2. The competitor, Danielle Williams, who was disqualified from the race, remains ineligible to be selected to represent Jamaica at any of the events for which competitors in that race were vying for selection.

3. That it is not feasible at this time to have a re-run of the event.

Fast forward to August 15 , the day before the three athletes were to be selected based on their places on the new IAAF ranking system, a vaguely worded 'release' said the JAAA had gone back on their decision of late June.

The only attempt at an explanation given in the release were adherence to “international expert advice and a review of the selection policy” and its “main consideration was fairness to all athletes and compliance with both JAAA and IAAF rules.”

The 'release' in which the JAAA quoted itself in the third person, failed to say how and when the reversal was arrived at, and who were involved in the decision-making process and made no mention of a late night meeting in Kingston with the athlete and her legal advisors the previous week, nor matter of fact there seems very little if any connection to the June 26 release, both over the signature of President Dr Warren Blake.

If neither Williams nor Bloomfield wins their events at the Diamond League final, but are selected to the team in Doha on the pretext of “what's best for the country” what moral right would the said JAAA have next year of forcing athletes to compete at the National Championships if they want to be eligible for selection for the team to the Olympic Games in Tokyo?

What message is the JAAA sending to the cadre of highly trained officials who were working to uphold the rules of the IAAF at the National Championships and especially chief starter Luddy Watts, the long-serving treasure of the association?

Mind you, for all the abuse he took on Sunday, June 23, Luddy Watts was absolutely correct in his decision, and his stance and the rules of the IAAF as far as false starts are concerned, backs him up 100 per cent.

Come next June, when the championships are going on and an athlete, regardless of who they might be, World or Olympic Champion or someone who has never made a national team, jumps the gun, what moral authority will the JAAA have to kick them out of the event?

The JAAA's own rules state that athletes must compete in an event at the National Championships, place in the top three and of course make the qualifying standard to be selected.

The only departure from this would be a medical exemption and this is for reserved only, or to those ranked in the top three in the world.

As a people we love excitement and it seems our sporting bodies are prepared to keep us well-supplied with same, sadly this is mostly off the track or the field.