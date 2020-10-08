Albert Town High launches drive for devices

ALBERT TOWN, Trelawny - Principal of Albert Town High School Dwayne Edwards has launched a 'Device Drive' in an effort to ensure every student at the Trelawny-based school is able to participate in online learning.

Under the initiative, past students and others are being requested to donate devices to the school, in a bid to satisfy the need of the more than 250 students enrolled at the institution who are without a device to access classes.

“From our data coming in, we gather that there are a number of children who are having a challenge with devices. There are many remote communities in this region with no access. [Monday] I had a few parents calling to say that they have no access to school, no device and no Internet and these children are not on PATH (Programme of Advancement through Health and Education),” Edwards told the Jamaica Observer West on Tuesday.

“While a number of our children are on PATH, there are some who are not on PATH, but they are a part of our welfare system. It means that we are aware that they do have financial challenges and we assist them as best as possible. These are some of the students that we know will be in need of a device.”

The Government has announced that PATH students will be given tablets free of cost, while scores of the other students in need will be given vouchers valued at $20,000 each, towards the purchase of laptops or tablets.

Edwards said approximately 68 per cent of his 800 students are now engaged online, arguing that the majority of the others were not able to do so because of device challenges.

“This week, we are doing an audit. We are going through to see who is on and who is not on, so those who are not on, we will have to go after them; and in going after them, if we find that they have a device challenge, we want to be able to have a resolution on hand for that. Our students already face many challenges and we will try to at least try and get them a device. We have 800 students enrolled and I need to reach every single one of them. As I told my team, the aim is to reach every single child, no matter where they are,” he argued.

Juliet Lindsay, a parent, who resides in Yankee, St Ann, told the Observer West that she is worried that her daughter who attends the Albert Town High might not be able to complete grade seven because she is without a device.

“…Is a banger [not a smart phone] mi have. I can't afford to buy no expensive phone much less fi buy tablet. Mi nuh have it. Mi want mi daughter fi come be better than mi. Mi not working right now. Now and again somebody will call me fi clean out one fridge but dat a hand to mouth,” Lindsay lamented.

She is hoping that her daughter will be gifted a device to pursue her online learning.