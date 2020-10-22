Albert Town High past students donate 32 smartphones for online learning

ALBERT TOWN, Trelawny -The Albert Town High School last week received 32 smartphones valued at roughly $280,000, courtesy of the past students from the 1998-1999 class cohort, under the institution's 'Device Drive,' aimed at ensuring that all students at the Trelawny-based school is able to participate in online learning.

Dainian Frater, who led the initiative among his former batch mates, says the group plans to assist the remaining students who are without devices.

“We are still actively trying to pull support. We are fully aware that there are still over 100 students in need, hence our intention is to try our best to help as many as we possibly can,” Frater explained.

“I made the request based on a post which was shown to me on October 8, hence I threw it in a group my graduating class created on Facebook. I made it as a call to action and remarkably by the 12th of October, I was in a position to purchase the devices. This is a clear demonstration that when we pull together, much can be achieved. It is my firm belief that we must invest in our future [children] so that the country will be a better place in years to come,” he argued.

At the recent start of the academic year, Dwayne Edwards, principal of Albert Town High School, appealed to past students and others to donate devices to the school, in a bid to satisfy the need of the more than 250 students enrolled at the institution who were without a device to access classes.

Earlier this week, Edwards expressed gratitude to the past students for the donation.

“Albert Town High School is truly grateful for the kind donation from our past students. It really signals to us that they care and that they [alumni] are doing their part to secure Jamaica's future. Indeed we are leaving no child behind,” stated Edwards.

Juliet Lindsay, a parent, whose daughter Leonie Dixon — a grade nine student — is a recipient of one of the devices, also expressed gratitude.

“I give thanks! Mi daughter can finally join her class dem now,” expressed the seemingly overjoyed mother.

Lindsay, who resides in Yankee, St Ann, had earlier expressed concern that her daughter might not be able to access online classes because she had no device.