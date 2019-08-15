All set for Negril chamber's International Food and Wine event

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — The fourth staging of the Negril Chamber of Commerce's (NCC) International Wine and Food event will be held on the pristine white sands at the Boardwalk Village, Norman Manley Boulevard, in the resort town on Saturday.

According to president of the NCC, Richard Wallace, the event is being staged to raise funds to assist in financing various community-based projects.

“Some of these projects include equipping the Negril Clinic, cleaning the beaches in Negril and various other projects in the town that we are involved in from time to time,” explained Wallace, who is the brainchild of the event.

Last year, the event, which is one of three annual fundraisers for the NCC, raised roughly $1 million, which was used to undertake improvement works at the Negril Clinic.

Wallace told the Jamaica Observer West that the chamber is hoping to raise about $2 million from this year's staging of the event.

“We are really looking forward to doubling the amount of tickets that we sold last year and to raise twice that amount of money that we raised. The event is for a worthy cause, so we are really encouraging persons to support it. Patrons will have the chance to mix and mingle with the members of the business community, have some good food and wine, good music... it is just going to be a great time for all,” said Wallace, as he appealed for more public support for the fund-raiser.

He added that a number of resorts operating across Negril, as well as several other businesses, are sponsors of the event.

Guests, Wallace said, should come prepared to experience a wide variety of international dishes prepared by top chefs from Hedonism, Beaches Negril, Couples Negril, Azul Sensatori, Lily's Restaurant, Royalton, The Cliff Hotel, and RIU Negril.

A wide variety of juices, liquors, pastries, as well as live entertainment, will also be available at the much-anticipated event. Tickets are priced at $5,000 each for the event, which begins at 7:00pm.