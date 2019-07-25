America-based football coach Michael Johnson, stages clinic for Trelawny girls

FALMOUTH, Trelawny - America-based Michael Johnson staged a four-day soccer clinic, dubbed 'I Got Next', for just under 30 girls on the grounds of Elleston Wakeland Community Centre in his native community of Falmouth in Trelawny, last week.

A similar camp is tentatively set for December.

Johnson said he was prompted to stage the inaugural 'I Got Next' after visiting a Reggae Girlz training camp last summer at the invitation of coach, Hugh Menzies, during the players' preparation for qualifier games for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in France.

He pointed out that he noticed that while the local- based players were speedy and athletic, they lagged behind their international-based colleagues in the technical department, hence his reason for initiating the camp, firstly in his hometown, to address the technical deficiencies.

“I said, I need to give back in my community of what I know of this game, the technical and practical aspects of it. So, I decided I was going to put a camp together once or twice a year.

Johnson was assisted with the football camp which ended last Thursday, by two former national players, his friend from boyhood days, Cassman “Jazzbo” Williams and Hector Wright, his former Herbert Morrison Technical DaCosta Cup teammate, as well as goalkeeper/coach, Elvis Hart.

He underscored that his vision is to eventually open the programme to girls islandwide, with a view to feed the national programme with technically sound players.

“I am speaking with a big organisation that's going to fund these camps for me going forward. So, this is just step one. Step two is to have this bigger and better and to invite kids from across the country,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of improvement seen in the group which participated in last week's four-day camp.

“Just seeing the difference after just four days was awesome, “Johnson stressed.

“They didn't have the opportunity for someone like myself to come and teach them the basics of the game from a younger age, so that's what I am trying to do.”

He explained that after migrating from Jamaica in 1987, he unfortunately got seriously injured during a high school game in the US, which ended his playing days.

However, the stubborn passion for the game saw the Trelawny native, who now holds a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in education, pursuing the coaching of children in the sport.

Since then, Johnson who is also a teacher, has coached children as young as five-years-old and upwards to the professional level.

“I have coached girls at the Pfeiffer University for a period of four years and boys at Davidson College for two years,” he revealed.

Nattedia Williams, who was among the three top campers, said she found the football clinic helpful.

“It was very challenging but very helpful at the same time. We learnt a lot,” she told Jamaica Observer West.