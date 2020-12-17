Animals enjoying 'early Christmas' in Granville, says PNP councillor

MONTEGO BAY, St James - People's National Party (PNP) councillor for the Granville Division Michael Troupe says animals in his division are having a field day this Yuletide season due to a pile-up of garbage in sections of Granville.

“The animals are having an early Christmas in my division. They don't eat grass anymore, they go to the garbage heap morning, noon and night for their breakfast, lunch and dinner. I am appealing today, the 10th of December, to you Mayor [Leeroy Williams] to see what you can do to have the Granville Division cleaned for Christmas especially in the Pitfour area,” said the PNP councillor.

“I know a lady had to move from her house because of rats due to the garbage. It cannot continue for the rest of the year. It is bad,” added Troupe.

Troupe, who was addressing the regular monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation last Thursday, said he is embarrassed to visit sections of his division.

“I have to speak on behalf of the residents of Granville and the negligence that the National Solid Waste Management [NSWMA] is having on the division. As a councillor, I am embarrassed driving through my division, especially Pitfour. Garbage has not been cleared there maybe for the last month and a half; the more garbage is the more rats, the more cockroaches and the more everything,” he told the meeting.

But Julian Robinson, the senior public cleansing inspector at Western Parks and Market, the regional arm of the NSWMA, who noted that collections are done weekly, is blaming poor disposal practices for the garbage pile-up.

“Collection is done every week. Mr Troupe spoke to Mr [Garnet] Edmondson [NSWMA regional operations manager] yesterday as it relates to the non-compactable and he was assured that the non-compactable will be removed by next week. I can assure you that in that area collection is done every week. I am not going to say that waste might not come back out after, because we have poor disposal practices in this country,” he argued.

During the meeting, councillor for the Mount Salem Division, Kerry Thomas (PNP), also complained about the poor collection of garbage in his area, particularly a pile-up of waste at a section of Vernon's Drive.

He said that for four years he has been having discussions with the agency to mitigate the potential risks associated with the garbage pile-up in sections of the division, but to date, there is no improvement.

“For four years, we have spoken about the garbage situation especially at Vernon's Drive in Mount Salem and for four years we have discussed that there needs to be a more permanent solution because 90 per cent or more of the waste is not from Mount Salem. It is from passers-by and vehicles who deposit waste there,” he argued.

But Robinson stated that for four years his agency has received little assistance from the councillor to eradicate the problem.

“If you look at Norwood, Cambridge and other areas where we have put in holding areas with the assistance of the councillors…now for four years, there have discussions with Councillor Thomas and the operations manager with regards to putting in a holding area in the Mount Salem Division and, to date, that has not been done because the assistance from Mr Thomas is not there,” said Robinson.