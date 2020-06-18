Back on the job

Jamaica Union of Travellers Association (JUTA) Montego Bay chapter members (from left) Donovan Wilson, Lloyd Buchanan, Joselyn Vassell and Ted Johnson converse in the arrival area at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay as they await passengers on Monday... the start of the phased reopening of the island's tourism sector, which has been shuttered since March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The reopening was hailed by the members and other individuals who depend on the sector for a livelihood.

(Photo: Mark Cummings)