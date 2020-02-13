Beenie Man thrills Falmouth at Children of Icons concert

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — King of the Dancehall Beenie Man produced a majestic display of showmanship during a well-received performance as he brought the curtains down on the Children of Icons and Emerging Artistes Concert held here in historic Water Square Saturday night.

Shortly after hitting the stage, the 'Zim Zimmer' dancehall star declared: “I have 187 hit songs and I am just here to sing few.”

But much to the delight of the jam-packed Water Square, he reeled off hit after hit for nearly two hours from his vast catalogue.

The early stages of his marathon set saw Beenie Man delivering R omey, Gal Inna Bungle, Wickedest Slam, Old Dog, among others.

The audience was reluctant to let the deejay go, and when he asked, “Can I go home now, please?” The response was a resounding “Nooo!”

He then went on to drop King of the Dancehall, Rum and Red Bull, Don't Trust People and other hits.

The deejay, affectionately known as “The Doctor”, took the stage after Leroy Sibbles, formerly of the Heptones, who represented the rock steady genre well, compelling the audience to sing along to Fatty Fatty, Book of Rules, Party Time and Any Day Now.

Asadenaki, son of the legendary Bunny Wailer, was also well-received, especially when he sampled one of his father's hits, Cool Runnings. He also impacted with originals.

So, too, did Azizzi Romeo, the son of Max Romeo, who scored with his father's classic Chase The Devil, as well as his own creations, Age Of Truth, System Failure and Take A Lift.

Earl “Chinna” Smith's daughter, Jhamila, connected with Roots, Rock Girl Skanking and others, while another female, 12-year-old Shienna, daughter of Luton Fyah, impressed with his father's Be Mine, as well as Fight Song and Opportunity.

Emerging acts Aza Lineage and Royal Blue were also impressive.

The Children of Icons and Emerging Artistes Concert series form part of Reggae Month celebrations.