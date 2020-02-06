Bingham McKenzie pleased with We Inspire Women initiative

ROSE HALL, St James — Founder and CEO of We Inspire Women Limited, Cortia Bingham McKenzie, says her initiative, which is celebrating five years of inspiring women and girls to be strong women, has been widely received by the public.

“The feedback from We Inspire Women has made me a proud owner of the brand. After coming to our events, women have elevated themselves personally and professionally. Women are now able to use the hope and sisterhood created from their attendance to the events to make critical and life-changing decisions that save their lives from abusive relationships...,” expressed a seemingly satisfied Bingham McKenzie.

She was speaking with the Jamaica Observer West following the successful staging of 'We Inspire Women Brunch 2020 held at the Holiday Inn Resort in St James, recently under the theme: 'Make Room 2020'.

At the session, inspirational, motivational and oftentimes emotional speeches, where delivered by several high-profile presenters including Supreme Court judge Justice Sonia Bertram-Linton; assistant VP, Port Authority of Jamaica (Montego Bay) and President of the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ), Gloria Henry; managing director, Whitter Estate, Angella Whitter; Cecile Levee, entrepreneur, interior designer and restaurateur; and Group Culture Technical Consultant, JMMB, Diana Burgess.

Bingham McKenzie told the gathering that since 2016, “We Inspire Women has hosted over 20 successful self-development and inspirational events, geared towards solutions to problems faced by women in their journey towards success.

“The platform utilises stories of very influential Jamaican women to give hope and impart success strategies that can be applied to all areas of a woman's life and journey,” she noted.

The tremendous success of the brand has led to, in 2017, the launch of 'We Inspire Girls to Be Strong Women — in association with Foska Oats — to “teach girls to dream fiercely and rise despite their circumstances.”

Over the years, 'We Inspire Girls' has hosted workshops in over 70 high schools across the island, where over $1 million worth of educational scholarships have been issued.