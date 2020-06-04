Blackness fire victims get help

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — The Savanna-la-Mar community has rallied around the family of Rasheka Andrews— a grade 10 student at the Manning's School in that town— who lost everything when a fire destroyed their dwelling in the Blackness community in Westmoreland, recently.

At about 3:45 am on April 25, the family was jerked awake by an explosion that shattered the windows of the house before the structure was engulfed in flames.

So great was the impact, that it also shook the neighbours' houses.

The cause of the early morning blaze is not know.

And while the family members, who are now living with relatives, escaped injury, Andrews' mother, Kerice Graham, bemoaned that the family would now have to focus on rebuilding in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic that is already negatively impacting them.

Andrews, an outstanding athlete, is preparing to sit the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations next month.

She was recently gifted with a laptop computer to replace the one that she lost in the fire.

Several teachers, as well as her classmates, have also been assisting her with her studies as she has been left without text books and note books, due to the blaze.

Others have also been assisting in covering the cost of food and Internet services.

Additionally, the school's track coach, Courtney Hughes, has successfully garnered other forms of assistance for the family.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer West, Hughes expressed that “Andrews is very passionate about doing well and very determined, and gives her best when competing.”

He cited, for example, that with a hamstring injury, a determined Andrews successfully retained her gold medal in the Class 2 long jump at the 2020 Western Championships.

Meanwhile, the Manning's School Alumni Football Foundation, in pledging their support to Andrews' family, recently donated 500 building blocks to assist in the rebuilding of their house.

Other alumni organisations, such as the Manning's Class of 2001 Alumni Group, have also made cash donations to assist the family.

And another group, the Thompson Family, has also joined the cause.

Audrey Thompson, a former physical education teacher and netball coach at Manning's School, who is the accommodations manager at GC Foster College, recently provided care packages to the family.

“Because of the COVID thing we decided to do something to assist persons who are in need. We distributed over 70 care packages, targeting persons who lost their jobs, the shut-ins, and the needy. Then, my son, Sean Young, a Manning's past student, called and told me to include Rasheka's family as well, and explained their situation. I was pleasantly surprised to discover that Rasheka's mom and her older sister were persons I nurtured in netball for years,” said Thompson, after she presented the family with care packages.

And, while there are a few more items needed to begin the construction of the house, Graham, who is unemployed, expressed gratitude to those who have so far rallied around the family “in these depressing times”.

“I am truly grateful for all the help that we are receiving. Her [Rasheka] Coach Mr Hughes has been doing a great job helping us to get assistance,” she stressed, adding that despite the situation, she feels more hopeful than distraught because of the support that she has around her.

Andrews, too, expressed her gratitude for the assistance.

“To the persons who put their all into helping me, I want to say a big thank you, because this situation that I am in, I couldn't manage alone. My family and I really appreciate it,” she told the Observer West.

Over the years, the talented Andrews has represented her school at the ISSA Boys' and Girls' Championship, Western Championships and various other meets in long jump, triple jump and hurdles.

She intends to continue her track programme at Manning's when school reopens September.

The teenager, who wants to become a professional track and field athlete, is also desirous of owning a salon and a restaurant.