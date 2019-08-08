Blenheim United HFA favourites

LUCEA, Hanover — Blenheim United finished at the top of the points standings in the Hanover Football Association's Division One, and will start favourites to win the title.

Blenheim United beat Uprising 3-0 on Saturday to finish the four-team competition with 13 points from four wins and a draw.

Central FC, who drew 1-1 with Prosper FC, finished second, and are to meet Blenheim United at a date to be announced.

Central finished with eight points, three more than Prosper, with Uprising United are at the foot of the tables on one point.

Blenheim United also dominated the statistics, scoring 13 goals, two more than Central, and have conceded just one goal in their five games played.

-Paul Reid