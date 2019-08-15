Bogue FC seek berth in St James FA U-20 final

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Three days after securing the final place in the semi-finals, Bogue FC will be seeking to move up in the points standings when they take on second-placed Cambridge in a St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Under-20 game at the UDC Field today, set to start at 3:00 pm.

On Monday, Bogue FC closed the gap on third-placed Montego Bay Boys Club, beating them 2-0 also at the UDC field and the results of today's game could help determine the final places, and who will play whom in the semi-finals.

Four points separate the top four teams led by Flanker with 18 points. Cambridge are next with 16 points from six games followed by Montego Bay Boys Club who also finished their schedule with 15 points, with Bogue FC a point back in fourth place with two games to be played.

On Monday, Yasini Elliott scored in the 18th minute for Bogue FC before Tevon Solomon scored in the 59th minute as they took all the points.