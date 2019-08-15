Bogue FC seek berth in St James FA U-20 final
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Three days after securing the final place in the semi-finals, Bogue FC will be seeking to move up in the points standings when they take on second-placed Cambridge in a St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Under-20 game at the UDC Field today, set to start at 3:00 pm.
On Monday, Bogue FC closed the gap on third-placed Montego Bay Boys Club, beating them 2-0 also at the UDC field and the results of today's game could help determine the final places, and who will play whom in the semi-finals.
Four points separate the top four teams led by Flanker with 18 points. Cambridge are next with 16 points from six games followed by Montego Bay Boys Club who also finished their schedule with 15 points, with Bogue FC a point back in fourth place with two games to be played.
On Monday, Yasini Elliott scored in the 18th minute for Bogue FC before Tevon Solomon scored in the 59th minute as they took all the points.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy