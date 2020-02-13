Boys Club seek lead in St James FA Major League

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Former champions Montego Bay Boys Club will be seeking to join Reggae Youths atop Zone One of the St James Football Association/Sandals Resorts International Major League when they play promoted Cambridge FC at UDC field today, starting at 3:00 pm.

Boys Club have won their last two games after an opening loss and are coming off a 3-0 win over Club Ville last week. Another win today would see them and Reggae Youths on nine points.

Reggae Youths have won all three games played so far to be comfortable at the top of the zone.

Boys Club, who will face a Cambridge FC team still searching for their first win, are on two points, one spot from the bottom of the zone.

Also today, Melbourne Mind Games and Somerton FC, both on four points in Zone Two, will meet at Somerton, with the winner moving into second place behind runaway leaders Heights FC who won their fourth- straight game on Monday.

Somerton FC will be hoping to win back-to-back games at home after getting their first win last week, beating Violet Kickers 3-0, while Melbourne Mind Games will hope to rebound from a loss to Heights FC last week.

Heights FC continued on their merry way with a 3-1 beating of Bogue FC at UDC field on Monday, as Anthony Gooden bagged a brace.