Brithon Senior runs season's best at Dakotas Quad Classic

Former Rusea's High School and Jamaica junior representative Brithon Senior continues to impress at University of South Dakota after he ran a season's best 7.84 seconds to win the 60m hurdles at the Dakotas Quad Classic at North Dakota State University on Saturday.

He was one of three former County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) champions who had good performances for their respective US college teams on the weekend.

Former Cornwall College sprinter Matthew Brown of University of Nebraska ran a personal and season's best 21.79 seconds for the 200m and a season's best 6.74 seconds in the 60m at a meet at Nebraska, while former Montego Bay High and Mt Alvernia jumper Roschell Clayton, opened her career at University of Villanova in the high jump.

Senior improved to number 15 in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) rankings, just one spot inside the National Indoors Championships cut off, after winning easily after he had run 7.90 seconds in the preliminary rounds, equalling his previous season's best.

Brown had one of his better outings at Nebraska after he placed third in the men's 60m in 6.74 seconds, the same time as second-placed Kion Benjamin of University of Minnesota, while Iowa's Austin Kresley won with 6.72 seconds.

Brown, who has also run 6.76 seconds in the first round of the 60m, ran a lifetime best 21.79 seconds in the 200m, where his compatriot Wayne Lawrence of University of Iowa was second with 21.16 seconds.

Clayton, who had set the COCAA Western Champs Class 1 girls' high jump record in 2019, finished second in the high jump for University of Villanova, clearing 1.72m in a dual meet at West Point in New York.