BritJam Spring Break Festival kicks off March 11

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The 10th anniversary edition of BritJam Spring Break Festival will unfold from Wednesday, March 11 to Sunday, March 15, with five parties featuring top DJs and live performances by some of Jamaica's hottest dancehall acts.

The series kicks off with Glamorous All Black on March 11 at Montego Bay Convention Centre under a 'Dubai Nightclub' theme.

The Set The Stage and AV Montage- produced event will run from 9:00 pm – 2:00 am and will feature music by DJ Crazy Neil, DJ Blu, Dexta Peppa, Classique and Team BritJam.

The series moves to party hotspot, Margaritaville Montego Bay, on Thursday, March 12 with Shorts Circuit 'Ladies Night Out'.

Live performances by dancehall female artistes Lanae, Starface and Moyann are expected to thrill.

Local favourite Moyann, who is riding a wave with her single Bruck Pocket Man, a collaboration done with Teejay who is also from Montego Bay, is also down to perform.

As part of the offerings, patrons can party on the main floor inside the venue as well as the Sky Deck and Blue Beat Ultra Lounge.

A change in gear brings in the All-White 'Celebrity Beach Party' on Friday, March 13, at Tropical Bliss Beach in Montego Bay, with two of dancehall's high-riding performers, Jada Kingdom and Skillibeng, set to take the stage. Jada has been enjoying a string of hits and well-received performances, and her performance comes on the heels of the visuals for her song Long Term trending on YouTube, and her newest single Heavy, also creating waves. Skillibeng with Brik Pan Brik has one of the biggest bangers currently on the party playlist. Th event is scheduled for 9:00 pm – 2:00 am.

The following day will be punctuated by Supernova 'Neon Lights', the penultimate event, which organisers Dreamworx Entertainment are promising will ignite Pier One from 8:00 pm – 2:00 am. Smoke Infinity, Fanatic Entertainment, ZJ Chrome, DJ Alley Z and Team BritJam are rostered for entertainment duties.

The series concludes on Sunday, March 15 with Wata War at Aquasol Theme Park in Montego Bay. Attractions include mega pools, foam and water slides, with music from DJ Capone, YM Family, DJ Kentucky, DJ Tippy and DJ Face.