Budding 9-y-o

HAGUE, Trelawny - Nine-year-old Jehvado Henry, affectionately called 'Tajay', possesses an insatiable passion for farming, a profession he is bent on pursuing even after leaving school.

“From ever since I know myself I wanted to become a farmer. My father is the first one who encouraged me to farm. I just love to plant. I have made up my mind and I will definitely become a farmer when I leave school,” the nine-year-old boy told the Jamaica Observer West.

The young student, who will be going on to grade 5 at the Hague Primary and Infant School when the new academic year starts in September, currently cultivates a variety of vegetables and other crops in his backyard where he also rears poultry.

So far, he is being guided during the early stages of his journey by Natanish Hines, parish manager for the Trelawny 4-H Club, with whom he has forged a strong bond.

Hines is still amused when recollecting her first encounter with the young student who showed up at her office, situated at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) property in Hague, wearing a pair of water boots and introducing himself as a farmer.

“One morning when I came here I saw him outside along with another boy, and he had on a pair of water boots. We were drawn to him in his water boots so we went and inquired what is it he needed. He introduced himself as a farmer, causing the workers, including the RADA manager and the extension officer, to burst out into laughter,” Hines chuckled.

“He said he came to get some chicken or whatever there is.”

Realising that the young boy was resolute in his quest, and with the stock of young chickens at the office exhausted, she accompanied him to a farm store in the nearby Martha Brae community, where he was initially assisted with the only seven chickens available, along with chicken feed and a padlock for his small chicken coop.

The young farmer, who plants calalloo, pumpkins, sweet peppers, sweet potatoes, pak choi and other vegetables, also sourced seedlings from the RADA office.

Jehvado lives with his grandparents in a section in the Hague community, a short distance from the RADA office, where he visits quite often to see the 4-H Club's parish manager.

His grandmother, Bernice Jarrett, also called 'Miriam', noted that the young boy is always “planting something”, a characteristic he has inherited from his father, who lives in the southern section of Trelawny, the farming belt of the parish.

“ His father is a farmer in south Trelawny and at times he goes up there to spend holiday,” the proud grandmother said, adding that the boy reaps vegetables which are at times prepared for breakfast or dinner for the entire family.

The young student told the Observer West that he also has plans to expand his poultry farm after selling out the birds, now weighing over three pounds, in stock.

In the meantime, the Trelawny 4-H has advised the youngster to start planting in containers as he is running out of space on the property where he resides.

Today, Jehvado will be among several famers in Trelawny who will benefit from a wide variety of farm supplies which will be presented to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Praedial Larceny Unit in the parish, for distribution to needy farmers.